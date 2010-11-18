NOTE: Do NOT Email Facebook Employees @Facebook.com After Jan. 5

Update your address books!



If you correspond with any Facebook staff members, you’ll need to change their email addresses to @fb.com by Jan. 5 at the latest.

That’s because Facebook is moving all of its employees to @fb.com email addresses, to use @facebook.com for its new messaging service.

Here’s the auto-response email we got earlier.

Dear Sender:

Facebook has changed its corporate email address domain from @facebook.com to @fb.com.

Your message has been delivered to the intended recipient, but please update your contact details with <address>@fb.com for future correspondence. You will not receive this message again if you utilise <address>@fb.com. We will not be forwarding any email sent to @facebook.com corporate email addresses past January 5th, 2011.

Regards,Facebook

