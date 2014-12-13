The 30 Most Successful UPenn Alumni Of All Time

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Both Donald and Ivanka Trump are UPenn alumni.

Founded by Benjamin Franklin, the University of Pennsylvania remains among the top colleges in the world.

The Philadelphia Ivy has produced 25 billionaires — more than any other school in the world — as well as a number of CEOs, politicians, and actors.

From billionaire Warren Buffett to “Hunger Games” actress Elizabeth Banks, these are UPenn’s most successful alumni.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.