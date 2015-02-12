The 16 most successful alumni from the London School of Economics

The London School of Economics is regarded as one of the leading educational institutions in the United Kingdom.

The school, which will celebrate its 120th birthday this year, has produced at least 32 world leaders and 14 Nobel Prize winners.

From world-renowned economists to successful musicians, these are the school’s most successful alumni who are still living.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.