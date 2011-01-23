Not Us! Comcast Is Denying It Had Anything To Do With Olbermann's Leaving

Comcast is very determined to distance itself from Olbermann’s sudden departure from MSNBC yesterday.



The company has been twittering and emailing this out throughout the night.

“Comcast has not closed the transaction for NBC Universal and has no operational control at any of its properties including MSNBC. We pledged from the day the deal was announced that we would not interfere with NBC Universal’s news operations. We have not and we will not.”

A top MSNBC source told Brian Stelter that “It’s all about what he did after the suspension.”

Howie Kurtz notes the same although he says that Comcast “was informed when it received final federal approval for the purchase that Olbermann would be leaving the cable channel…. and the split was mutual.”

Still, the timing is to stunningly to be purely a coincidence. And again, it will be interesting to see if anyone is shown the door in the week ahead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.