Not The Next Razr: Motorola's $2000 'Aura' (MOT)

Wonder why Motorola’s (MOT) market share, profitability, stock price, and relevance has been in the toilet for the last several years — as it’s consistently failed to build a successor to its dirt-cheap Razr?



Surely couldn’t have anything to do with wasting time and money coming up with products like this: The $2000 ‘Aura‘, which has a circular screen, 62-carat sapphire crystal lens, and 200-part rotating mechanism that’s “more like opening a luxury car door than accessing a mobile device.”

Have a Russian billionaire on your Christmas gift list? Motorola says the Aura will be available “around the globe” this quarter.

Motorola shares are down 4.1% today to $5.82; down 70% from their 52-week high, reached almost a year ago.

