Not The Future Of TV: Texas Instruments' "Watch Two Shows At Once" Device (TXN)

Seems like everyone has a plan to reinvent the way we watch television. There’s Web-To-TV via a cable modem, Apple’s Apple TV, TV on a mobile device, and Hulu among many others. But here’s one idea we’re fairly certain is not the future of television: A bizarre device by Texas Instruments (TXN) to let two people watch different shows on a single television set at the same time.



No picture-in-picture here. Both users have to don special glasses, much like the ones used for “3D theatres,” and they’ll each see completely seperate images. But what about audio? The Hollywood Reporter finds out that one of the two users will have to use a headset. Dare we ask how the cost of TI’s new device plus quality-glasses plus a good headset would compare against, oh, say, buying a second television?

TI expects to preview the new device by year’s-end.

