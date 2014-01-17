Not Taking Credit Can Be A Powerful Management Strategy

It’s nice to have colleagues recognise your value and accomplishments. But for managers, focusing on it could be a big mistake.

Author Bruce Kasanoff writes on LinkedIn that if you spend a lot of time worrying about who will get the credit, your workers will, too. This leaves no one to focus on actual results.

“Remember this: the higher you are in the chain of command, the greater the impact you can have by sharing credit, or giving it away entirely,” says Kasanoff, who believes that once managers stop worrying about taking credit and focus more on empowering their own employees, they’ll start to see a difference in their work. How should managers do this? Kasanoff advises that you:

1. Get people excited.

You need to get your employees excited about their jobs, a new project, or a new plan — even if none of these things will get you credit. Your workers will feel grateful that you’re taking an interest in their happiness.

2. Lead by example.

Your employees will look up to you more when they see you working just as hard as they do. “Don’t be a do-nothing leader,” says Kasanoff. “Be a colleague who acts instead of just talks. Through your actions, allow others to see what success looks like.”

3. Be happy for others.

What does this mean? It means being happy about other people’s success — even if it doesn’t benefit you.

“Redefine success so that it does not entail a slap on the back for yourself, but rather the satisfaction of knowing deep inside that you accomplished an important goal by empowering others to do their best,” Kasanoff writes.

4. Give your employees time to change.

“Change takes time,” he says. “Just because an idea enters your head does not mean that others will react immediately, especially if you are trying to effect change without taking credit. Be persistent but patient.”

