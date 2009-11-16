Not So Vogue: Annie Leibowitz Is Not Photographing Sonia Sotomayor

Annie Leibowitz usually gets the shot she wants.



But, for now at least, her desired subject will be sticking to Latina magazine.

Wall Street Journal Supreme Court reporter Jess Bravin breaks the news that, though Leibowitz announced last month she would shoot Justice Sonia Sotomayor for Vogue, it was all just a misunderstanding.

It turns out Sotomayor is concentrating on her new and rather taxing day job and is “limiting committments,” a Supreme Court spokesperson told Bravin. Leibowitz did not know Sotomayor had turned Vogue down when she made the announcement.

We’ll admit to being a little disappointed – we would love to see Sotomayor styled by fashion’s finest and, if it happens, we predict they put the justice in Carolina Herrera.

Sotomayor fans will have to get their fix from the December/January issue of Latina, featuring Sotomayor sporting her justice robe and very red nails.

Bravin’s post on the subject is on the WSJ‘s Speakeasy blog.

