Not So "Rosehearty": Rupert Murdoch Delists Fancy Long Island Gold Coast Mansion

Guess the thought of not living near employee Sean Hannity was too much bear. That, or he just couldn’t unload the place. Newsday: Looks like media mogul Rupert Murdoch is staying put on Centre Island, at least for now. The listing for Rosehearty, his 10,000-square-foot Colonial mansion, has been pulled off the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty website, as well as the MLSLI Web site.



So is the house still for sale? “It’s in a grey area,” says listing agent Barbara Candee of Daniel Gale. Candee says that Murdoch and wife, Wendi, are currently deciding what they want to do with the property for the short term. The 11-bedroom, 7-½-bath manse was last offered at $12.8 million. The 5-acre estate went on the market in June 2007 for $14.8 million. The couple purchased the home in 2003 for $7.8 million.

Photo By MLSLI

