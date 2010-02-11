Not So Fast Ticketmaster-Live Nation! Brits Bust Open Merger Deal

A London tribunal that reviews British antitrust decisions just ordered UK authorities to re-open the merger of Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. and Live Nation Entertainment Inc.



The Competition Appeal Tribunal made the call to the Competition Commission after an appeal hearing. CTS Eventim AG, a UK ticket vendor, was appealing a decision to greenlight the merger.

According to Bloomberg:

The review will be re-opened to allow Eventim, which had signed an agreement with Live Nation to handle ticketing for U.K. concerts, to have more input into the decision, Taylor said. If the commission reverses its approval, U.K. asset sales could be required of the combined company, he added.

The U.S. department of justice approved the deal last month, soon after UK authorities approved the deal. Both companies had to offer up software and other settlements to their competition in order to get approval. Looks like Eventim wants to get more of the action.

