Not So Fast: Romney And Cain Tied In Reuters National Poll

We warned you not to put too much stock in the PPP Poll showing Herman Cain with an 8-point lead over the GOP field. Now you know why.



A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this afternoon has Romney in a statistical tie with Cain. The former Massachusetts governor has the backing of 23 per cent of Republican voters, followed by Cain at 19 per cent, Ron Paul at 13 per cent, and Rick Perry at 10 per cent.

Read the full poll results here

