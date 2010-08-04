Not So Fast, Hef! "Special Committee" Formed To Evaluate Founder's Playboy Bid

Photo: greatlakesgazette.files.wordpress.com

Hugh Hefner will have to sit through a formal review process examining his bid to take Playboy Enterpreises private by buying up the remaining shares of the company he doesn’t already own.Playboy’s board of directors has formed a special committee to evaluate Hefner’s proposal, which was bested by a competing bid from Marc Bell, the CEO of FriendFinder networks, which owns the racier nudie mag Penthouse.



Here’s the release from Playboy:

CHICAGO, Aug. 3 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (PEI) (NYSE: PLA, PLAA) announced today that its board of directors has formed a special committee consisting of Sol Rosenthal and Shing Tao to evaluate and determine the company’s response to the proposal made by Hugh M. Hefner (“Hefner”) on July 9, 2010 to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock of PEI not currently owned by Hefner for $5.50 per share in cash. Mr. Rosenthal is a Counsel in the L.A. office of Arnold & Porter, an international law firm, and a prominent arbitrator and mediator in entertainment and business matters. Mr. Tao is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Pacific Star Partners, a private investment group. Mr. Rosenthal will serve as chairman of the special committee.

The board of directors cautions PEI’s shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that no decisions have been made by the board of directors or the special committee with respect to PEI’s response to the initial Hefner proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated.

