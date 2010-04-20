Not Only Was The Goldman SEC Vote Split, It Was 100% Partisan

We reported earlier today that the SEC vote to charge Goldman Sachs (GS) was split, though we were unsure on the number.



Turns out it was a narrow 3-2 split, and not only that, it was purely partisan. According to Bloomberg, the three Democrats all voted to charge, and the two Republican nominees voted no. Feel good about our system?

Now don’t miss the complete Goldman Sachs winners and losers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.