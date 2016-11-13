'Not my president' protests erupt around the US for the fourth day in a row

For the fourth day in a row, thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities across the US to show their frustration with President-elect Donald Trump’s win in Tuesday’s election.

The largest protests on Saturday were in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago — cities that overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton over Trump.

With many people off work for the weekend, the protests grew to what may have been the largest demonstrations against Trump so far. Here’s how they unfolded:

In Los Angeles, 8,000 people marched on Saturday in the largest anti-Trump rally there so far, chanting 'not my president' and 'love trumps hate.' #TrumpProtest growing: Thousands marching in Los Angeles right now. pic.twitter.com/OBeqvDgXu9

-- Fabian Eberhard (@FabianEberhard) November 12, 2016 Sources: Los Angeles Times, LAPD In New York City, several thousand protesters marched from Union Square up to Trump Tower -- a two mile journey. John Heggestuen/Business Insider Protesters march from Union Square up to Trump Tower in Manhattan on November 12, 2016. Source: Reuters Protesters chanted 'black lives matter,' and 'pussy grabs back,' a reference to a 2005 tape that surfaced during the campaign of Trump bragging he could 'grab (women) by the pussy' because he's a star. John Heggestuen/Business Insider A protester in New York City on November 12, 2016. Many of the NYC protesters held signs about climate change, which Trump has called a 'hoax' despite the overwhelming scientific evidence suggesting otherwise. John Heggestuen/Business Insider Protesters in New York City on November 12, 2016. Source: Business Insider On the Facebook event for the protest in New York, 13,000 people said they went. CNN estimated 10,000 people were there. John Heggestuen/Business Insider Protesters in New York City on November 12, 2016. Source: Facebook The demonstrators rallied outside Trump Tower, where the president-elect lives. 'We're horrified the country has elected an incredibly unqualified, misogynist, racist on a platform that was just totally hateful,' Mary Florin-McBride, 62, told Reuters. John Heggestuen/Business Insider Protesters in New York City on November 12, 2016. Source: Reuters Thousands were still loudly, but peacefully, protesting when night fell in New York, as well. John Heggestuen/Business Insider Protesters outside Trump Tower in New York City on November 12, 2016.











