Not Mr or Mrs? There's now a gender-neutral title too

If you don’t feel like classing yourself as a Mr or a Mrs (or that ever-confusing option, Ms), luckily there’s a new catch-all title that’s open to absolutely everyone.

The gender-neutral singular pronoun Mx has just been added to Dictionary.com‘s online database, and can be used whatever you feel your identity is.

The honorific, pronounced to sound like mix or mux, has been around since the 1970s, but is currently enjoying a rise in popularity.

According to Time, the ‘x’ signifies an unknown entity, the same way it does in algebra, and is a move towards conveying the complexities of identity in the modern day.

Whether you’re cis, feminist, genderfluid or just don’t want to announce your gender to everyone, Mx does the trick.

Don’t want to disclose your marital status to the world? Enter Mx.

Don’t want to assume the gender identity of a stranger? You can’t go wrong with Mx.

The addition of the honorific to Dictionary.com is just the latest development in a barrier-breaking year, following the US Supreme Court’s ruling to legalise same-sex marriage, the debut of Caitlyn Jenner, and the ongoing discussion about identity issues in the mainstream media thanks to transgender stars such as Laverne Cox.

However there are still battles to be won, such as Mx’s inclusion in the more famed Oxford English Dictionary.

Mx currently features on the more informal Oxford English Dictionaries website, but the third print edition isn’t due out until 2037, Bustle reports.

Merriam-Webster also has a blog post – but not an official entry – for the pronoun.

“The need for a gender-neutral prefix seems to be very, very top of mind for people,” Dictionary.com lexicographer Jane Solomon told Time.

“We’re starting to see a real cultural shift in which people are talking more openly about gender. You have ongoing conversation about gender in the public eye.”

Other words added to Dictionary.com included “on fleek” (to mean something is on point) and “digital wallet”.

This article was originally published on Stuff.co.nz. See the original here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.