Name That TV Host: “Not Many People Could Interview Putin And Then Snooki"

Between his radio career and television, Larry King has had close to 50,000 interviews, and this week he is counting down to the last of his almost 7,000 shows for CNN.



King is renowned (and sometimes criticised) for his range of subjects. Katie Couric once said about King: “Not many people could interview Putin and then Snooki.”

King will be replaced by Piers Morgan amidst tanking ratings for CNN’s primetime. Ratings are at a 10-year low as the network loses out to other, often more politically-biased, cable news networks. There is speculation that the classic one-hour interview format will go through some major changes with Morgan.

“If you look at media now,” King told the NYT during a phone interview, “all the hosts of these other shows are interviewing themselves. The guests are a prop for the hosts on these cable networks. The guest to me was always paramount.”

