Not Just The Zune: Oracle Servers Go Haywire On Y2K9 (ORCL)

On Dec 31, 1999, everyone was keyed up for a wave of Y2K-related technical failures that never happened. But weirdly, Dec 31 2008 may be remembered as the New Year’s things went wrong.



Microsoft’s (MSFT) Zune famously stopped working, over a programming error in leap-year date handling. And according to numerous reports, IAC’s (IACI) evite.com had a service outage on New Year’s too.

The latest Y2K9 problem child to emerge is Oracle (ORCL), some of whose servers started automatic reboots after getting thrown off track by this year’s “leap second.”

So far, no horror stories have emerged. But don’t be surprised if angry customers start petitioning Oracle for restitution behind the scenes, or threaten lawsuits if they don’t get their way. Lots of enterprises running Oracle ERP software do nightly processing, and bleary-eyed CIOs couldn’t have been happy to manage bewildered IT staffs called in to work on the morning hours of New Year’s Day.

See Also:

Why The Zune Croaked, Exactly

Zune Epidemic! 30GB Models Failing Worldwide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.