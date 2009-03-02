Not Just The US: Britain Cracking Down On Skilled Immigrants Too

Here in the United States, the growing brouhaha over skilled immigrants (the H-1B program) has resulted in new restrictions on institutions taking TARP money from hiring non-American workers.



But the recession is global. Over in the UK, the same debate is going on, and politicians are reaching the same conclusions.

The British “tier 1” immigrant program is roughly analogous to America’s “H-1B” program.

Guardian (UK): New measures to bar tens of thousands of foreign workers from outside Europe coming to work in Britain as the recession bites deeper were outlined by the home secretary, Jacqui Smith, today.

The package includes possible moves to prevent the families of skilled migrants working in Britain and restricting skilled migrants to taking jobs only in occupations with shortages.

It represents a significant tightening of the new Australian-style points-based immigration system only four months after its introduction last November in the face of mounting “British jobs for British workers” protests and fears that the far-right British National Party, will win seats for the first time in June’s European elections…

Smith signalled that raising the qualification levels for tier 1 – the most highly skilled migrant route – could cut the numbers from 26,000 to only 14,000 a year. The new criteria will require a master’s rather than a bachelor’s degree and a job offer with a minimum salary of £20,000 rather than £17,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.