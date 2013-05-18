A Photographer Used Her 5-Year-Old Daughter To Recreate Pictures Of Iconic Women

When her daughter Emma turned five years old, Texas-based photographer Jaime Moore wanted to capture her portrait in honour of the occasion and began searching for inspiration online.



“I noticed quite a pattern of so many young girls dressing up as beautiful Disney Princesses,” Moore said on her website. “No matter where I looked 95% of the ‘ideas’ were how to’s on how to dress your little girl like a Disney Princess.”

So instead of turning to fictional characters, Moore focused her project instead on real historical role models. She chose five women in honour of her daughter’s fifth birthday, and recreated the famous portraits of Susan B. Anthony, Coco Chanel, Amelia Earhart, Helen Keller, and Jane Goodall.

“I wanted her to know the value of these amazing women who had gone against everything so she can now have everything,” Moore explained.

See the awesome portraits below.

And here’s Emma posing as herself.

