NOT INVITED: Marissa Mayer Won't Be Attending The Sun Valley Mogul Conference

What the heck, guys?

Every year fancy investment bank Allen & Co hosts a big get-together for the biggest names in tech and media out at a resort in Idaho called Sun Valley.



Past attendees include Rupert Murdoch, Larry Page, Mark Zuckerberg, Bob Iger, and so on.

Guess who’s not going this year?

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.

Claire Atkinson at the New York Post has the scoop:

The list, just released to attendees, reveals that one of the biggest tech deal makers this year, Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer, will not be in attendance — despite recently spending $1.1 billion on Tumblr.

Also, Yahoo! backer and activist investor Daniel Loeb won’t be at the Sun Valley, Idaho, gathering that kicks off July 9 after he targeted Japanese giant Sony for a break-up.

Sure, activist investors don’t make for good guests at mogul camp, said a source familiar with who makes the cut, noting that Dish CEO Charlie Ergen is not invited either. But a larger sea change is happening.Allen & Co. is much more focused on its digital practice — finding and investing in the next Facebook, sources say — than in traditional dealmaking.

