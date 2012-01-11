Not Good In Greece...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Not that the market cares anymore, but… Greece isn’t getting any closer to completing a voluntary deal to restructure its credit.Now the WSJ is reporting that the restructuring may be “forced” which was a situation that the late October EU Summit was designed to avoid.



Earlier we mentioned how Nomura’s Bob Janjuah was out predicting a hard default for Greece in March. That’s looking a little more likely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.