Apple Broke My iPhone With A Bloated OS And Heavy Apps

I used to be cool with my iPhone. I took good care of it, protected it and nourished it with regular OS updates.



It’s a the 3G, the second generation, and I’ve had it for less than two years. It’s in perfect shape and works well.

Yet Apple has learned an important lesson from Microsoft and I am the victim. You see now, with a new “improved” and bloated OS and heavy apps to ride on that OS, my IPhone kinda sucks.

Like an old computer, now it can’t handle the load. Most of my games either crash or take almost a minute to open. I bought two games recently that I’ve never even been able to open. Even lightweight news and reader apps chug and sometime crash. Apps are so slow on my phone that I’ve given up using them.

So Apple did it. It used to be that my clamshell phone had no OS I could see, made calls and only needed upgrading based on how cool it looked. Apple improved that business model. Now that I need my apps, Apple’s environment make them heavier and needier in the name of progress and all of a sudden I have to upgrade a perfectly good phone, because through no fault of my own, it doesn’t work.

Microsoft, Intel and Dell have been riding this trick for years although the Web has definitely gotten in the way. Now Apple has found a way to use it in mobile. And I will be poorer and grumpier for it. So the next time an Apple OS comes out in the name of progress such as multi-tasking, read between the lines: you’ve been forced to buy a new phone. Cha-ching!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.