Not For Sale: Hunch Has Turned Down Three Offers, Including One From Google

Hunch cofounder Caterina Fake doesn’t want to sell, we’ve heard.

Taking a cue from Hunch CEO Chris Dixon’s Formspring.me account, VentureBeat reports that New York-based recommendations startup Hunch is actively looking to sell.That’s not the case, we’ve heard from sources in the Valley and New York.



In fact, by our sources’ count, Hunch has, in recent months, turned down at least three substantive buyout offers – including one for more than $60 million by Google.

The other interested buyers were a large ecommerce company and a large telecommunications company.

The truth is Hunch very well could sell someday. Startups generally do sell eventually – either to bigger companies or to the public.

And indeed, we’ve heard eyes were widened when Apple paid $200 million plus to acquire mobile search engine Siri. But the people running Hunch – which is undergoing a major pivot from being a destination site to being a recommendations partner for third-party sites – know very well that they still have a business to build.

Reached, Hunch CEO Chris Dixon declined to comment for this story.

