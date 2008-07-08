Not Fired: The Wikipedia Updater Who Scooped NBC On Tim Russert's Death

We were outraged last month when we read that a low-level employee of Internet Broadcasting Services, who scooped NBC on Tim Russert’s death by updating his Wikipedia page, had been fired. Good news: We were wrong!



We’ll blame the paper of record for this one, which in turn can point the finger at the unnamed NBC News employees who said the IBS dude had been fired. At the time, we were informed by our own source that the IBS employee had only been suspended, which we noted. And now we have a second source confirming the same thing. Please amend any appropriate Wiki pages accordingly.

