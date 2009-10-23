Not Every Business Needs An iPhone App

Five words that Apple (AAPL) would have you believe are true of just about everything you could think of: “There’s an app for that.”



And, usually, there is. Even if there isn’t any need for one.

Inc.com’s Kim Boatman has a much-needed post encouraging entrepreneurs to hold off the question of how to build their iPhone app until after they have dealt with the question of whether to do so. It’s almost heretical to ask that question these days, but it shouldn’t be.

Boatman says of one entrepreneur: “While being able to order a dog treat with an iPhone might make life a bit more convenient for her customers, Bialick figured it’s not the sort of task people necessarily have to do on the go.”

Wise words.

Read the whole thing >

