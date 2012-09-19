Map Shows What Happens To New York Airspace When Air Force One Comes To Town

The President is visiting New York City tonight for another fundraiser.



Via @nycaviation, here’s what the FAA’s temporary flight restriction (TFR) map looks like for when Air Force 1 comes to town.

From 2:30 pm Eastern this afternoon to 11:30 pm tomorrow, only aircraft coming and going from LaGuardia and JFK are permitted in first red ring, according to the notice.

For the inner cores (which are only in effect for a couple hours), it’s even more restrictive: emergency air craft must receive prior approval to enter the airspace. News choppers and business flights are prohibited (although TSA-approved commercial flights — basically those of any major carrier — are approved).

Photo: FAA

