FINALLY: Lickable Newspaper Ads

U.S. Ink, a Sun Chemical Corp subsidiary, says it can save newspapers with a product called “Taste-It Note.”



It’s lickable ink.

It sound gross. But apparently it works.

Of the 1.5 million taste-testers exposed to a “Taste-It Note” in an ad, 59% said they were more likely to purchase the product.

What U.S. Ink doesn’t know is that we’re already doing this at the Business Insider. Go ahead, give our banners a big wet one. Tastes like a steak.

