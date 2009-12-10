Not Enough Limos In Denmark For Copenhagen Delegates

Analyst Dennis Gartman is amused by the gossip out of the big Copenhagen climate summit.



From The Gartman Letter:

The Telegraph in London reports that a record number of limousines have been deployed and will be used in Copenhagen this week by the delegates to the convention. Those in the business of leasing limousines in the city were expecting an increase in demand of course, but the increase has gone beyond their wildest imagination. The head of one company had expected that perhaps 200 limousines would be needed this week, up from Copenhagen’s regular demand for perhaps 50 on any given day. However, the demand has risen to more than 1200, and as one company owner said

We haven’t got enough limos in the country to fulfil the demand [so]… we’re having to drive them in hundreds of miles from Germany and Sweden.

When asked how many of the delgates had asked for a “hybrid” fuel driven limousine, the same company owner said

Five. The government has some alternative fuel cars but the rest will be petrol or diesel. We don’t have any hybrids in Denmark, unfortunately, due to the extreme taxes on those cars. It makes no sense at all, but it’s very Danish.

