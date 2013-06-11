'Not Elegant, But Childish' – A Reviewer Tears Into Apple's New Look For The iPhone

Apple revealed an entirely new look for its iPhone and iPad operating system, iOS, yesterday.



Called iOS 7, the redesign was the first major re-do under new Apple design boss Jony Ive.

It’s also the first since the death of Steve Jobs.

iOS 7 is supposed to be more modern – sleek, minimal, elegant, and functional.

When Apple showed it off to a room packed with Apple developers at the Moscone centre in San Francisco yesterday, iOS 7 got a standing ovation.

One of the people in the room who was not so impressed is Josh Topolsky, the editor of The Verge who sometimes goes on Jimmy Fallon to talk about the latest gadgets.

Topolsky has a post on The Verge tearing into iOS 7.

He hates the new icons Apple gave its pre-installed apps. He hates that they are all of different styles. He says one, Game centre, is a abstract “glob” and another, for the Camera, looks like “clip-art. “It looks shockingly basic, and not elegant, but childish.” He hates that the weather icon doesn’t show the current weather. He writes: “there’s an enormous feeling that Apple’s designers couldn’t decide on a direction.”

He doesn’t like Apple’s fixes to the notification centre. “Notifications will still interrupt your work at the top of the screen, and when you slide down the panel you’re now presented with options to flip between the kinds of notifications you want to see. Even closing notifications looks harder, the small “X” box now nearly invisible against that soft blur background.”

He’s unimpressed with the “Control centre.” “Control centre” is a new menu for toggling thing likes Wi-Fi on and off that you access by swiping up. He writes, “It feels like for lack of a better location Apple lumped all the other stuff into a single, messy space that floats above your onscreen content, making the already busy utility a visual strain.”

In the end Topolsky does give Apple credit for using a new, easier-to-read typeface and building in better multi-tasking.

But even those compliments come with this left-handed one: “Apple is showing that it can adapt, borrow, and tweak ideas from the competition.”

