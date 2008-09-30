"Not Dead Yet" Says The NY Sun

It’s possible that today’s edition of the New York Sun may not be its last. Portfolio’s Jeff Bercovici called the New York Sun this morning and found that the place had not, in fact, shut down. At least not yet:



“I know it may be hard to believe, but actually the situation is as it was when we last talked,” he said. “There’s been no final decision made yet. We’re still in active talks. There’s really not much more to say.”

Asked whether there will be a new edition of the Sun tomorrow, he said, “Ah…I think there will be.”

*And yes, we know our Python headline and art aren’t in sync. Apologies.

See Also: New York Sun Prints Collectors’ Edition, Shuts Down

Our Offer For the New York Times Company

Why Newspapers Are Screwed

Up For Grabs: $42 Billion of Newspaper Ad Revenue

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.