Not At WWDC? Here's What You're Missing

Vasanth Sridharan

I’ll be posting live from the Moscone centre, where Steve Jobs will be unveiling iPhone 2.0 (and maybe some other goodies) at 1pm eastern. What to do until then? Well, take a look at this photo:

And you’ll have a pretty good idea of what’s going on here. Lots and lots of tech-savvy guys (its almost like a Diggnation event here), without a lot to do. A lot of us are taking pictures of each other, and writing about taking pictures of each other. My contribution — here’s Vic Gundotra, a Google engineering VP who happened to have been the keynote speaker at Google’s i/o event last month, where he showed off an Android demo. Time to compare notes, I guess.

