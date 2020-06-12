THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Not Another Teen Movie' 19 years later

Columbia Pictures Chyler Leigh and Chris Evans in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

“Not Another Teen Movie” was released in 2001 and starred Chris Evans and Chyler Leigh as Jake Wyler and Janey Briggs, respectively.

In the years since the parody film was released, Evans has gone on to become a Marvel star and Leigh landed a major role as Alex Danvers on The CW’s “Supergirl.”

In December 2001, Chris Evans and Chyler Leigh starred in “Not Another Teen Movie,” which spoofed popular ’80s and ’90s films about adolescents.

“NATM” centered on teenagers Jake Wyler (Evans) and Janey Briggs (Leigh) at John Hughes High School, a reference to the late filmmaker behind iconic movies like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Sixteen Candles.”

The parody movie included cliches and themes from movies like “She’s All That,”“The Breakfast Club,”“American Pie,” and more. It also featured cameos from ’80s and ’90s stars like Melissa Joan Hart, Mr. T, and Paul Gleason from “The Breakfast Club.”

Here’s what the cast has been up to since “NATM” was released 19 years ago.

Chris Evans played Jake Wyler, the most popular guy at school.

Columbia Pictures Chris Evans in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

Jake had his own designated parking spot in the school lot and his name was a play on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Zack Siler from “She’s All That.”

Like Zack, Jake made a bet that he could turn the most “hopeless” girl at school into a prom queen. Naturally, he was crowned prom king at the event.

Chris Evans is now known for his role as Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Chris Evans in September 2019.

A few years after “NATM” was released, Evans made his debut as superhero Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the big screen franchise “Fantastic Four.” He portrayed the flaming hothead character in two films released in 2005 and 2007.

Evans also starred in two movies with Scarlett Johansson, long before they became Marvel costars. They played teenagers attempting to steal answers to the SATs in 2004’s “The Perfect Score” and portrayed love interests in 2007’s “The Nanny Diaries.”

Coincidentally Evans also crossed paths with another current MCU star – Brie Larson(Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers). The two appeared in 2010’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” based on a graphic novel series.

“Captain America: The First Avenger,” released in 2011, propelled Evans to a new level of fame. The actor previously admitted that he turned down two of Marvel’s offers to play the superhero from Brooklyn because the character has no “real darkness.” He accepted the role though and went on to star in several films as Captain America.

In 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Captain America had a standout moment when he wielded Thor’s hammer (which was hinted at in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”). He also finally got his happy ending with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and passed his shield on to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

With his Marvel days over, Evans has moved on to other projects. He starred in the 2019 whodunnit film “Knives Out,” which was directed by Rian Johnson and received glowing reviews.

Evans currently stars on an eight-episode thriller called “Defending Jacob,” which is based on a novel and was released on Apple TV Plus in April 2020.

He’s reportedly set to star as the dentist in a film remake of the Broadway show “Little Shop of Horrors” with Billy Porter.

Chyler Leigh portrayed Janey Briggs, an unpopular girl who loved to paint.

Columbia Pictures Chyler Leigh in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

The character was a parody of Laney Boggs from “She’s All That,” who similarly sported overalls, wore glasses, and had an artistic side.

Leigh stars as Alex Danvers on The CW’s “Supergirl.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Chyler Leigh in April 2018.

After starring in “NATM,” Leigh landed roles on shows like “Girls Club,” “The Practice,” and “Reunion.” She joined ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” during season three as Lexie Grey, the younger half-sibling of Meredith Grey.

She played the character until season eight and a few years later landed the role of Kara Danvers’s (Melissa Benoist) older adoptive sister, Alex Danvers on “Supergirl.” The CW series recently completed its fifth season and has another season on the way.

Leigh has been married to actor Nathan West since 2002 and the couple has three children together.

The actress identifies as queer and recently spoke about how her “Supergirl” character’s coming out story mirrored her own reality.

“What I didn’t realise was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own,” Leigh said.

“I’m grateful to see more clearly, breathe a little easier, and I’m proud to contribute to all that I believe in with an honest, open heart,” she added on Instagram.

Jaime Pressly played head cheerleader and Queen B Priscilla.

Columbia Pictures Jaime Pressly in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

She broke up with Jake at the start of the movie and, in typical mean girl fashion, threw a drink at Janey while at a house party.

Pressly currently stars on the CBS comedy “Mum” alongside Anna Faris and Allison Janney.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Jaime Pressly in March 2018.

Pressly has starred in a variety of movies and TV shows over the years. She’s guest-starred on shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Entourage” and appeared in movies like “I Love You, Man” and “Bad Girls.” Her role as Joy Turner on “My Name is Earl” earned her a Primetime Emmy in 2007 and a Golden Globe nomination.

Pressly also voiced a character on Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and the 2008 animated movie “Horton Hears a Who!”

In 2007, Pressly welcomed her first child, a son named Dezi James, with then-fiancé Eric Cubiche. She went on to marry lawyer Simran Singh and the pair split in 2011. In October 2017, Pressly welcomed twin boys named Leo and Lenon with boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi.

Eric Christian Olsen starred as Austin, one of Jake’s friends.

Columbia Pictures Eric Christian Olsen in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

He tricked Jake into admitting that he only befriended Janey because of the bet they made.

Olsen currently stars as Marty Deeks on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic Eric Christian Olsen in November 2019.

Olsen went on to star in movies like “The Hot Chick,” “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd,” and “Licence to Wed.” He also teamed up with Evans again for the 2004 thriller “Cellular” with Jason Statham and Kim Basinger.

The actor also appeared on shows like “Brothers & Sisters” and “Community.” Olsen joined “NCIS: Los Angeles” in 2010 and the series is now in its 11th season.

Olsen has been married to actress Sarah Wright since 2012 and they have two children: son Wyatt (born in 2013) and daughter Esmé (born in 2016).

In April 2020, the couple said that they’re expecting a third child.

Janey’s best friend, Ricky Lipman, was played by Eric Jungmann.

Columbia Pictures Eric Jungmann in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

He was “madly in love” with Janey and recited a poem about her during English class, but the feelings weren’t mutual.

Jungmann has primarily guest-starred on TV shows in recent years.

Prominence Films Eric Jungmann in ‘Of Fortune and Gold.’

Jungmann, who appeared in the 1999 movie “Varsity Blues,” starred in smaller films like “Of Fortune and Gold” and “Shotgun.” He also guest-starred on “Veronica Mars,” “True Blood,” “CSI: Miami,” and “Criminal Minds.”

Mia Kirshner portrayed Catherine Wyler, Jake’s sister who had a dysfunctional crush on him.

Columbia Pictures Mia Kirshner in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

She gave Janey a makeover by removing her glasses and letting her hair down from its ponytail.

Kirshner recently starred in Lifetime’s movie based on the real-life college admissions scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images Mia Kirshner in 2018.

She portrayed Bethany Slade, who was based on Loughlin.

Kirshner also appeared on shows like “24” and “The L Word.” She played late actress Elizabeth Short in 2006’s “The Black Dhalia” and played Isobel Flemming, Elena Gilbert’s (Nina Dobrev) biological mum, on “The Vampire Diaries.”

You may have also seen her playing Amanda Grayson on “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Deon Richmond played Malik, who called himself “the token black guy” of the film.

Columbia Pictures Deon Richmond in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

He had a few different hairstyles throughout the movie.

Richmond’s most recent role was on the sitcom “That Show Called Arif.”

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Deon Richmond in August 2011.

Richmond, who rose to fame as Kenny on “The Cosby Show” and Jordan Bennett on “Sister, Sister,” appeared in a few films after “NATM.” This includes “The Blues” and “FDR: American Badass!” He also starred on the show “Teachers” and guest-starred on the series finale of USA’s “Psych.”

Ron Lester starred as Reggie Ray, another member of Jake’s inner circle.

Columbia Pictures Ron Lester in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

Like Jake, he was also on the football team.

Lester died in 2016 due to liver and kidney failure.

Major Dodge/YouTube Ron Lester died in 2016.

The “Varsity Blues” star was 45 at the time. His final role was in the 2015 drama “Racing Legacy.” He was also the writer, director, and producer of the movie.

Cody McMains played Mitch Briggs, Janey’s younger brother.

Columbia Pictures Cody McMains in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

He and his friends made a pact to lose their virginities.

McMains appeared on “90210” and the short-lived series “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Freeform Cody McMains on ’10 Things I Hate About You.’

After “NATM,” the “Bring It On” star landed roles on “Everwood,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “Monk.” He played Keith on Freeform’s TV adaptation of “10 Things” and appeared on three episodes of “90210.”

His most recent role was in a 2018 short called “Chroma Blind.”

Sam Huntington portrayed Ox, one of Mitch’s friends.

Columbia Pictures Sam Huntington in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

At the prom, he and Catherine realised that they had an odd connection.

Huntington stars as Noah on NBC’s “Good Girls.”

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Sam Huntington in April 2018.

Huntington guest-starred on “CSI: Miami,” “Veronica Mars,” and “iZombie.” He also had starring roles on the Syfy series “Being Human” and Fox’s “Rosewood.”

You may have seen the actor in “Psych: The Movie” and ABC’s “A Million Little Things.”

Samm Levine starred as Bruce, another freshman who was friends with Mitch.

Columbia Pictures Samm Levine in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

The character had traits similar to Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” and Jim Levenstein from “American Pie.”

Levine’s most recent role was in the 2020 thriller “Adverse.”

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Samm Levine in August 2019.

Levine has guest-starred on plenty of shows over the years, from Disney Channel favourites “That’s So Raven” and “K.C. Undercover” to “Veronica Mars” and “Entourage.”

He has also appeared in movies like “Inglorious Basterds” and “I Love You, Beth Cooper.” In addition, Levine has competed on the game show “Movie Trivia Schmoedown” and appeared on the Netflix sitcom “No Good Nick.”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher played Sandy Sue.

Columbia Pictures JoAnna Garcia Swisher in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

She landed a spot on the cheerleading team after auditioning.

Garcia Swisher went on to star as Ariel on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic JoAnna Garcia Swisher in July 2019.

The show ended in 2018 after seven seasons. Garcia Swisher starred as one of Reba McEntire’s daughters on the show “Reba” before landing a role as Megan Smith on the short-lived CW series “Privileged.”

She also had roles on “Gossip Girl,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Royal Pains,” and “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.”

The actress currently stars on Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias,” based on novels of the same name written by Sherryl Woods.

She married Nick Swisher in 2010 and they have two daughters named Emerson and Sailor.

Lacey Chabert played Amanda Becker, who Mitch had a crush on.

Columbia Pictures Lacey Chabert in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

She was one of the popular girls at school.

Nowadays, Chabert is known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in 2004’s “Mean Girls.”

Jim Spellman/Getty Images Lacey Chabert in October 2019.

Chabert had some of the most memorable lines in the hit teen movie. She has been in more than 10 Hallmark movies and was also in “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.”

In January 2014, the actress revealed that she quietly married David Nehdar. The couple has a daughter named Mimi, who was born in 2016.

Randy Quaid played Mr. Briggs, Janey’s quirky but supportive dad.

Columbia Pictures Randy Quaid as Mr. Briggs in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

Janey’s mum died when she was 6 years old.

Quaid’s most recent role was in the comedy “All You Can Eat.”

Randall Michelson/WireImage Randy Quaid in January 2008.

Quaid, who’s the sibling of “Parent Trap” star Dennis Quaid, went on to earn a Golden Globes nomination for his supporting role as “Colonel” Tom Parker on the 2005 miniseries “Elvis.”

Riley Smith appeared as Les, who started dating Priscilla after she broke up with Jake.

Columbia Pictures Riley Smith in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

He always walked around with a camcorder and looked nearly identical to Wes Bentley in the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”

Jake punched him at one point for “being really weird.”

Smith stars as Ryan Hudson on The CW’s “Nancy Drew.”

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Riley Smith in August 2019.

Smith has starred on plenty of shows, including “24,” “90210,” “Nashville,” “Life Sentence,” and “Proven Innocent.”

In August 2019, he welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Ashli Robson.

Josh Radnor had a minor role as a tour guide at John Hughes High School.

Columbia Pictures Josh Radnor in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

He later popped up at a house party and at the senior prom.

Radnor most notably portrayed Ted Mosby on CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Josh Radnor in June 2019.

“NATM” was Radnor’s first film and four years later, he gained popularity with his starring role on “HIMYM.” The show lasted for nine seasons from 2005-2014 and centered on Ted Mosby telling his kids about all the experiences that led to him meeting their mum.

Radnor has since appeared on the PBS drama “Mercy Street” and NBC’s “Rise.” He currently stars as Lonny Flash on the Amazon show “Hunters.”

Molly Ringwald, who starred in several iconic teen movies, played a flight attendant.

Columbia Pictures Molly Ringwald in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

She called out Jake for stealing lines from “She’s All That” and “Pretty in Pink” when he tried to apologise to Janey at the airport.

Ringwald plays Mary Andrews, Archie’s mum, on The CW’s “Riverdale.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Molly Ringwald in October 2019.

Ringwald went on to appear as Shailene Woodley’s on-screen mother on the drama series “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” which lasted for five seasons on Freeform.

Recently, the “Pretty in Pink” star played Mrs. Flynn in the Netflix rom-com “The Kissing Booth” and will reprise her role for the sequel.

Ringwald made her first appearance on “Riverdale” during season one. After costar Luke Perry (who played ex-husband Fred Andrews) died and the character was killed off at the start of season four, Mary Andrews decided to stay in Riverdale for a bit longer to be Archie’s guardian.

