Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey today unveiled his new startup, Square, which lets any iPhone-owning merchant accept credit cards.



Square also announced its “advisors.” Among them: Alyssa Milano, of “Who’s The Boss?” fame.

The rest of the gang isn’t as exciting, but you can find them here.

