Not All Firm Holiday Parties Can Feature Bon Jovi

The general consensus on law firm holiday parties is that they are happening, but are following last year’s generally subdued tone.



And that even goes for firms who have had really great years. Am Law Daily’s Zach Lowe pointed out that Weil, the lead firm on both the Lehman and General Motors bankruptcies, held its party Thursday “on a semi-abanonded floor in its Manhattan headquarters” with its regular cafeteria service handling the catering.

“It was appropriately scaled down and it was fantastic,” Weil’s executive partner Barry Wolf told Am Law. “And it was convenient. Attendance was better.”

But while New York’s big firms are keeping things to a dull roar, plaintiffs’ attorney Mark Lanier’s firm will be hosting a Texas-sized bash with New Jersey-style entertainment. Yes, the time for the Bon Jovi party has officially arrived.

We hope those in attendance send some pictures of Jon our way.

