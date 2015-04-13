The ASX200 just missed 6,000 yet again

Like Vladimir and Estragon in Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” – Australian headline writers all over the country are disappointed with the inability of the ASX200 to hit 6000 after the market couldn’t quite get there again today.

So far (at 11.11am – make a wish) the high of the market has been 5,996.40 for the ASX 200. That’s just short of the high for the year of 5,996.9 the index struck on March 3.

Here’s the chart:

