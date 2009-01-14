Not A Winner: Printed Blogs

Not a joke, at least not on purpose: A guy named Joshua Karp plans to spend $15,000 printing blog posts off the Internet and having 9 or so unpaid interns distribute them to people on train platforms in Chicago.



“Why hasn’t anyone tried to take the best content and bring it offline?” Joshua asked Wired.

“[For] people around the world, who need to and want to consume information, whether it be in developing countries or emerging countries, newsprint is still going to be a main mechanism for information for years to come.”

Joshua’s plan is that paying $15 to $25 per ad, local advertisers will support two issues of the paper each day.

