2015 Isn't Looking Good For Google Glass

2014 wasn’t kind to Google Glass.

The expensive wearable tech has failed to catch on with the masses.

Next year may not be any better for Google Glass, reports CNBC.

Before it becomes a consumer hit, Glass will need support from the developer community.

Google told CNBC that Glass has 100 apps now. By comparison, the iTunes App Store had 1.2 million apps as of last June.

But some companies don’t seem to think making apps for Glass is worth their effort.

Twitter stopped making its app for Google Glass in October.

And Twitter isn’t the only developer to give up on Glass.

9 of 16 app developers contacted by Reuters said they have given up on making apps for Glass because no one was buying it.

Designers like Dianne von Furstenberg have tried framing Glass as a fashion item, like the Apple Watch, but it’s hard to fathom spending $US1,500 on something that’s still a prototype.

Google Glass regularly sells for less than half of that price on eBay.

Developers have also complained about Google Glass’ poor battery life.

Until that problem is fixed, and developers start thinking about Glass as a gadget for the masses, it will remain a niche product for Google fans.

It doesn’t seem like Glass will be a retail hit anytime soon. Google shuttered its only brick and mortar stores for the wearable in November.

In July, Glass creator Babak Parviz left Google to work at Amazon. That’s not exactly a vote of confidence, either.

