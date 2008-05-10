Not A Flashback: TheGlobe.com Not Dead Yet

Pop quiz: Whatever became of theGlobe.com, one of Bubble 1.0 ‘s most infamous stories?



We know, we know – we would have failed this one, too.

Turns out the company (here’s an excellent history, via Wikipedia) is still extant, technically speaking. That is, someone — that’d be CEO Michael Egan, presumably — cares enough about it to keep filing statements with the SEC, even though it’s long been mired in penny stock status (2 cents a share, according to Yahoo Finance, giving it a market cap of $3.5 million).

Hence this mind-bending 10-Q, where the company explains that it’s in particularly desperate straits and now needs a baffling series of transactions to escape. Except that even those maneuvers won’t be enough: It will still need a capital transfusion to keep going past the end of this month.

Anyone want to invest? Here’s what you get, from what we can tell:

A mountain of of debt.

A lingering class action suit that dates all the way back to August 2001.

Control over the theglobe.com url, currently occupied by placeholder site full of dead links

The “.travel” domain

Any takers?

