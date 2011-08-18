STOCKS PLUNGE: DOW OFF 400, NASDAQ OFf 100, EUROPE KILLED, BANKS SMOKED

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The latest:Well, the good news is that we’re off the lows.



The Dow is off 422, which is about 100 points better than it was at one point.

But things are still bad. Europe was shredded across the board, but is now closed (details here).

What’s eating the market?

There are all of the same-old European sovereign debt/bank fears, for one thing. Not helping is a growing coterie of countries demanding a pound of flesh in exchange for a bailout of Greece, an issue that had seemed like it had been resolved.

In the US, a hot CPI report and a horrible Philly Fed report made things worse.

Banks in the US continue to get smashed.

Original post: No huge surprise. Stocks are nosediving at the open.

The NASDAQ is off 3.2%.

The Dow is off nearly 300.

Of course, this has been in the cards all morning as Europe is getting creamed.

Treasuries are surging.

You know the drill.

See the ugly news of the day here.

Update: Everything has gotten a bit worse, with the NASDAQ bleeding, down 3.7%.

Also, all the big banks — as you’d expect — are getting smoked. Bank of America is down 7%, back below $7/share.

Update II: And markets just took another big leg down following a dismal (dismal!) report on manufacturing from the Philly Fed.

