Women are documenting every step of their nose jobs in Instagram 'rhinoplasty diaries'

There are plenty of people out there — celebrities or not — who get cosmetic surgery and try to keep it under wraps.

But on Instagram, there’s a growing population of young women who are not only publicly copping to their nose jobs, but also taking followers along for every step of the process.

These women call their nose job-centric accounts “rhinoplasty diaries.” They start with photos of their noses before the procedure and continue until their new faces are revealed and the swelling has gone down.

We talked to one such diarist about her decision to share every single step of her plastic surgery with her friends, family, and followers.

Read on to find out about why rhinoplasty diarists document the surgeries many people try to hide — unless you’re skittish, because graphic photos follow.

Rachael Harman was sure to post a few videos and photos of her 'old nose' when she started her diary. 'I have never been happy with my nose,' she told TI. 'It is something that was affecting my confidence, not just my appearance.' Below is a shot of her original nose next to a photoshopped version of what she hoped her new nose would look like. Before her surgery, she gathered some necessities and posted a photo of the goods to her account, which currently has 157 followers. Other people who've gone through rhinoplasty commented under this list that she should also try pineapple juice and water, and beware of herbal supplements. Fellow nose job patients find each other online through hashtags like #rhinoplasty, #rhinoplastydiary, and #nosejobbeforeandafter. 'It is nice to share an experience and to know you're not alone,' Harman said. Here's the first photo she put up post-surgery. In the caption, she says she isn't feeling pain, but is feeling pretty sick and having a hard time eating. 'I had been following rhinoplasty accounts through my personal account whilst I was still considering having the surgery,' she told TI, adding she might not have gone through with the surgery if it weren't for other people's 'diaries.' Where Harman lives, rhinoplasty isn't common, so she knew she'd need to seek advice from strangers online while going through the process. On day three, some bruising began to appear, as seen below. Herman's followers reassured her that it'd all be over soon. Day five was Herman's worst day, she said in this photo's caption. She asked followers for advice on what to do about a sore throat that was nagging her. On day nine, Harman started to feel like herself. She excitedly told her followers about leaving the house for the first time and was excited to be getting her cast off in 24 hours. Harman got to remove the cast from her nose a week ago. Her followers congratulated her and asked for details. 'How was you(r) splint removal?? Painful? Gross?? I'm very nervous!' reads one comment. She continues to update her followers on her progress as the swelling goes down. 'I can't stop looking at these comparisons!' she wrote under this photo. Harman doesn't see the point in hiding one's plastic surgery. 'I think most people deny having plastic surgery because they probably do not want the attention and the questions -- you get a lot,' she told TI. 'It is also probably quite nice to have people think they look like that naturally,' she added, 'but I don't want my surgeon to go unappreciated -- he did a good job.' 'I have really enjoyed documenting every stage of my surgery,' Harman said. 'I chose to do this because I loved seeing how others transform and improve daily and I wanted to do the same and help others!'

