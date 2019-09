HP shared this scary picture of the company’s revenue declines over the past few years last night.



This was actually meant to be hopeful. Revenue isn’t growing yet as the chart shows, — last quarter revenue it shrunk about 3% — but at least it’s not declining as much as it was before!

Photo: HP

