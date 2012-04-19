Norwegian Terrorist: My Plan Was To Behead The Prime Minister On Video And Kill 500

Photo: AP

Anders Breivik, the right-wing terrorist who slaughtered 77 of his countrymen revealed more of his plans in the fourth day of his trial today. As always David Blair of the Telegraph has the incredible details from this terrorist’s testimony.:



He planned three car bombs and a gun attack. He scouted a variety of targets including the palace, parliament and Labour party headquarters. He then aimed to raid the HQ of a TV channel and “execute as many journalists as possible”. But he would have chosen a day when the King wasn’t in his palace because “like many cultural conservatives” he believes in the monarchy.

Two of the car bombs would have weighed a ton each, the third would have been 500 kg. But Breivik had to scale down his plan when it turned out to be “more difficult than expected” to make a bomb. Another plan he came up with was to dress as a Fed Ex delivery man and carry a bomb into the office of the Aftonposten newspaper.

“The goal was not to kill 69 people on Utoya. The goal was to kill them all,” Breivik said,

Breivik also explained his motive for killing his fellow-countrymen rather than the Muslims whose presence in Norway he detested. Simple, according to Breivik: “It’s not their fault they were invited here.”

Perhaps the most shocking detail (among a barrel-full) is that Breivik says his primary target was former prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland. He had believed that she would be on the island where he shot 69 of his victims, and his planned to “cut her head off while filming it“Breivik had no compunction whatsoever about naming other targets that he would have been delighted to kill on that day. He said a national conference of journalists would have been “the most attractive target in Norway”

Breivik has reiterated again today his astonishment that security forces did not halt him sooner during his attacks and that they did not kill him. His testimony seems to reveal that this yet another reason for him to hold them in contempt: it symbolizes their unwillingness to defend themselves.

As of this writing Breivik is now testifying about his use of steroids to become stronger and more formidable in the months leading up to his attack.

For more details, look to The Telegraph, which has been by far the best English source of news on the trial.

