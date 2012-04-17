Norwegian Monster Uses Same Line As Glenn Beck To Describe The Kids He Massacred: They Were 'Hitler Youth'

Photo: AP

Anders Breivik, the Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 of his countrymen last year read his opening statements aloud in court this morning. All quotes come from the outstanding live coverage at the Telegraph.



‘Yes, I would have done it again,” he said. “These were not innocent, non-political children, but these were people who actively worked to uphold multi-cultural values.



The youth wing is in many ways similar to the Hitler Youth. It’s an indoctrination camp at Utoya.”

Notably, this is not a comparison that came up in Breivik’s manifesto.

But it did come up last year, when Glenn Beck suggested the exact same parallel: “There was a shooting at a political camp, which sounds a little like, you know, the Hitler youth. I mean, who does a camp for kids that’s all about politics? Disturbing.”

Breivik’s defence is that he was acting to defend himself, and his culture from destruction at the hands of multi-culturalism. He cited Norway’s laws as part of them.

“No person may be punished for any act that he has committed in order to save someone’s person or property from an otherwise unavoidable danger when the circumstances justified him in regarding this danger as particularly significant in relation to the damage that might be caused by his act.”

After prosecutors asked him to explain how his actions were good not evil, Breivik compared his murders to the bombing of Japan by the United States, saying that people died in act, but the war was shortened by it.

It’s similar with militant nationalists. We don’t act to be evil, we’re trying to save our nation and our culture.

There are warlike situations in some of those places where neither the police nor emergency vehicles dare to go through. There isn’t a conventional war in Europe now, but we’re trying to prevent a war now.

But there was an aspect of bragging to his testimony, with lines like these:

‘I have done the most sophisticated and spectacular political attack seen in Europe since the Second World War’



Breivik compared his actions to those of Al Queda, whom he described admiringly as the most successful revolutionary force in the world right now. And he let drop an interesting detail that he expected to be killed that day by Norway’s security forces.

Instead, Breivik faces Norway’s maximum prison sentence of 21 years, although his imprisonment can be lengthened if courts in the future determine that he is still a threat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.