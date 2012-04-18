Norwegian Terrorist Anders Breivik: You Should Release Me Or Execute Me, The 21-Year Max Sentence Is 'Pathetic'

Photo: AP

Anders Breivik, the terrorist who slaughtered 77 of his countrymen with a car bomb and his rifle is starting to get rattled in the third day of his trial. According to reports from the Telegraph’s David Blair, prosecutors who have spent the past two days exposing Breivik’s failures and self-deceptions in life have gotten him angry.



But Breivik was still defiant, and contemptuous of Norway’s justice system.

“There are only two just and fair outcomes of this case. One is an acquittal, the other is capital punishment,” he said, to the surprise of the judge. Then he added “I consider 21 years of prison as a pathetic punishment.“

Questioned whether he wanted Norway to change its laws to include capital punishment he admitted no, but said he would have “respected” them more if they did.

Breivik reiterated his admiration for Al Qu eda, as a force of revolutionary violence against corrupt nations, and said that he looked to them because of the lack of revolutionary nationalist role-models among Christians and Europeans.

This morning the trial focused on whether Breivik had at least some co-conspirators, whom he claimed to have met in London in 2002.

From Blair’s report:

We now have a lot of detail about this meeting in London, which took place either on 30 April or 1 May 2002 (Breivik says he can’t remember). Richard, the “English mentor”, was the host, but he was a bit of a “keyboard warrior”, so Breivik was given the task of producing the group’s manifesto. He danced around the question of whether this meeting included a ritual where they were all “ordained” as “Knights Templar”, but from his evasiveness, it seems most likely that they were. That will have involved a ceremony of Breivik’s own design involving white gloves, soft lights etc.

There is little doubt that Breivik was in London at the time in question – his credit card was used in a cafe there – but the prosecution appear to believe that the “Knights Templar” network might still be a figment of his imagination.

Also from the Telegraph, a London man and blogger named Paul Ray, believes he may have been Breivik’s inspiration, as he had called for a revival of the Knights Templar. But Ray denies ever having met Breivik.

Breivik was very cagey when asked about a 2002 trip he made to Liberia to meet a Serbian nationalist who was hiding from prosecution for war crimes, or what Breivik called simply, “defending his country.”

