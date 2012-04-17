Norwegian Terrorist Anders Breivik: My Biggest Influence Was Wikipedia

Michael Brendan Dougherty
Anders Breivik

Photo: AP

Anders Breivik has been testifying all day, explaining his personal history and his motives for slaughtering 77 people in a spectacular and horrifying bomb, and shooting attack in Norway last year.  David Blair reports for The Telegraph that the questioning in the trial has moved onto Breivik’s ideology:

What was the greatest influence on Breivik’s ideology? What was the main source for his worldview? His answer is emphatic: “Wikipedia”.

That actually makes sense, considering Breivik’s own manifesto is an seemingly endless cut-and-paste job from thousands of sources he gathered on the internet. 

