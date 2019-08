AV-OG-TIL, a Norwegian NGO working to reduce the harmful effects of alcohol, made a PSA aiming to raise awareness around the dangers of drinking while operating a boat.

Video courtesy of AV-OG-TIL and Melvær & Lien.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.