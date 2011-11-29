Norwegian Mass Killer Deemed Not Competent To Stand Trial

Joe Weisenthal
breivik

Shocker in Norway.

The alleged mass killer Anders Behring Breivik has been deemed not competent to stand trial according to VG.no.

69 people, mostly teenagers, died when he attacked a youth camp back in July.

Earlier on that day he set off a bomb at a state building.

Its not clear if this is the end of it, but according to some headlines he won’t be held responsible now for the killings..

europe-us norway