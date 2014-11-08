We Tried On The Norwegian Onesie That Could Be The Next Snuggie

Norwegian clothing brand OnePiece, which specialises in jumpsuits, or “onesies,” as they are affectionately called, is bringing its product to the US.

The OnePiece was born on a “lazy Sunday” in 2007 when three friends decided it would be cool to sew together a pair of sweatpants with a hoodie and have a giant zipper.

The jumpsuit is perfect for cozying up at home, but it’s also meant to be worn in public. This fashion trend seems to be catching on with some celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Justin Bieber.

This week, OnePiece opens a pop-up shop in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York City, where it will offer discounts on the jumpsuits based on the size of customers’ social-media footprint.

We got a group of Business Insider employees to try out the onesies, which retail for up to $US299.

