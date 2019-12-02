At least 10 more passengers have gotten sick on the Norwegian Joy cruise ship after 6 people fell ill last week

PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images People left the Norwegian Joy with a virus.

Anywhere from 10 to 19 people disembarked from the cruise ship Norwegian Joy on Sunday morning, complaining of “flu-like symptoms,” though none wanted to be taken to the hospital, ABC7 reported.

Last week, six other passengers were diagnosed with “possible norovirus” on the same ship.

The Norwegian Joy is operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, and can fit over 3,800 guests. It was built in 2017.

Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the Port of Los Angeles to treat 19 people that disembarked from the Norwegian Joy, a cruise ship, ABC 7 reported. KTLA reported that just 10 people were treated. The ship had travelled through the Mexican Riviera.

Getting ill on a cruise ship isn’t unheard of – in fact, in 2017, a record-high amount of cruise ships failed their health and safety inspections.

However, this incident happened just one week after other passengers fell ill on the exact same ship. USA Today reported that last Sunday, November 24, four passengers requested to be taken to the hospital once the Norwegian Joy docked in Los Angeles. In total, the fire department examined six passengers.

At the time, the symptoms presented coupled with accounts of other passengers, it appeared that the sick cruisers had contracted norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting, diarrhoea, and other flu-like symptoms. The fire department has not confirmed what the passengers were diagnosed with, if anything.

Ingo Wagner/picture alliance via Getty Images The Norwegian Joy.

An official statement from Norwegian Cruise Lines says, “The safety, security and well-being of our guests and crew is our number one priority. As such, we operate at the very highest public health standards. During Norwegian Joy’s Mexican Riviera sailing, a few guests on board experienced a stomach-related illness. To mitigate any impact of this rare occurrence, we implemented stringent sanitation procedures. As always, we will continue to monitor this situation.”

The official diagnosis of the passengers is still unconfirmed.

