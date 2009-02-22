Norwegian iTunes Leaks Kelly Clarkson's New Album

Just hours after we told you that Universal Music’s Australia division was responsible for the leak of U2’s new album comes word of another accidental leak from a company in the business of making money off of recorded music.

On Friday, iTunes Norway mistakenly began allowing users to purchase Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming album, All I Ever Wanted, instead of just letting them listen to 30-second snippets of songs. Now, naturally, the songs are all over P2P sites.

Fortunately for Kelly, the leak probably won’t hurt her sales, nor will U2’s leak hurt theirs, but unlike No Line on the Horizon, Kelly’s album, set for a March 10 release, is already selling well.

Her first single, “My Life Would Suck Without You,” has been at the top of the most-downloaded singles charts for weeks, even if it was recently pushed off its No. 1 perch by 50 Cent, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Flo Rida. The album, meanwhile, is at No. 8 on iTunes, with the “bonus track” version at No. 26.

But iTunes and UMG should both be embarrassed about what happened this week. For iTunes this isn’t the first time they’ve accidentally leaked an album. Rolling Stone’s Rock Daily notes that back in March 2008, iTunes made The Raconteurs’ Consolers of the Lonely available online before it hit stores.

We understand that accidents happen, but if UMG and iTunes want to keep insisting that they’re serious about not wanting people to steal music, we recommend they check out their software to make sure glitches like this don’t keep happening.

As many have noted, these early leaks do generate interest, which usually leads fans to actually shell out money for the CDs. All of the news about U2’s leak served as a nice bit of free publicity, or maybe it was the fact that the album’s been streaming on MySpace, but, regardless, No Line on the Horizon is now at No. 38 on iTunes’ album chart.

